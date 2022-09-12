LANCASTER — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, will host a first-time homebuyers seminar, on Sept. 24, at the Antelope Valley Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
There will be five industry professionals as guest speakers, Topics to be covered include financial literacy, real estate agents, lender escrow/title, insurance and water and fire damage. Lackey will provide opening remarks.
