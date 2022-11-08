Student Art Show

Assemblyman Tom Lackey with Esperanza Elementary School student artists Austin Shao, Ariana Cerda (behind), Alicia Cerda (green and white jacket), Violette Knittel, Jayden Shao and co-principal Renee Hofmann. The students were winners in the from the 36th Assembly District Student Art Show.

 Photo courtesy Assemblyman Lackey’s office

LANCASTER — Fifty-three students from 19 schools submitted artwork for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District Student Art Competition.

This year’s theme was “My Hometown.” The contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Winners were announced, on Oct. 29, at Memorial Hall, at the 36th Assembly District Student Art Show. The Museum of Art and History: Cedar Gallery hosted the artwork. The winning artwork will be displayed in Lackey’s offices and the State Capitol.

