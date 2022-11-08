LANCASTER — Fifty-three students from 19 schools submitted artwork for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District Student Art Competition.
This year’s theme was “My Hometown.” The contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Winners were announced, on Oct. 29, at Memorial Hall, at the 36th Assembly District Student Art Show. The Museum of Art and History: Cedar Gallery hosted the artwork. The winning artwork will be displayed in Lackey’s offices and the State Capitol.
“Our society delights in recognizing athletic and scholastic achievements, but artistic achievements are often overlooked,” Lackey said. “Seeing what these students created, it is my pleasure to celebrate their obvious artistic talent.”
Several schools sent teachers and/or principals to celebrate with the children who won awards.
Esperanza Elementary School had several student artists recognized for their work.
“What an incredible experience for our students, family and community,”co-principal Renee Hofmann said. “I am grateful for Assemblyman Tom Lackey and his staff for supporting the arts and showcasing our students’ talent. The night was full of smiles, cheers, and beautiful memories.”
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to win. I was really, really, really happy when I won. I want to do it again,” said student Violette Knittel, who placed third in the kindergarten and first-grade division.
Student Austin Shao, who placed second, in 2019, in the kindergarten and first-grade division, won in the second- and third-grade division, this year.
“It feels great to win, and be there with my family,” Austin said. “I am going to do it again, next year.
Student Alicia Cerda placed third in the fourth- and fifth-grade division. Her work was also selected by Lackey for the Assemblyman’s choice award.
“I thought art show was really cool how everyone got to participate and everyone was invited,” Alicia Cerda said. “I would do the art show again.”
Student Ariana Cerda received an honorable mention in the fourth- and fifth-grade division.
“I thought it was pretty cool, and I just started taking art classes,” Ariana Cerda said. “I just did it to be with my sister. I have never been to one of those before and it was cool to experience something I have never done before.”
Student Jayden Shao won in the fourth- and fifth-grade division.
“Thank you for giving me a chance to win the awards,” Jayden Shao said. “And I will try harder next year. And it was fun and exciting. I will try again next year.”
Here is a list of the top finishers:
Kindergarten and first grade
First place: Jonathan Zhang, West Wind Elementary School.
Second place: Elijah Vasquez, Miller Elementary School.
Third place: Violette Knittel, Esperanza Elementary School.
Honorable mention: Delilah Paul, Valley View Elementary School.
Assemblyman’s Choice: Elijah Vasquez, Miller Elementary School.
First place: Austin Shao, Esperanza Elementary School.
Second place: Angela Li, Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Third place: Allisin Stewart, Sundown Elementary School.
Honorable mention: Estrella Orozco, Anaverde Hills Elementary School.
Assemblyman’s Choice: Caleb Avica, Del Sur School.
First place: Jayden Shao, Esperanza Elementary School.
Second place: Avril Zhang, West Wind Elementary School.
Third place: Alicia Cerda, Esperanza Elementary School.
Honorable mention: Ariana Cerda, Esperanza Elementary School.
Assemblyman’s Choice: Alicia Cerda, Esperanza Elementary School
Sixth through eighth grade
First place: Julian Marzocchetti, Gregg Anderson Academy.
Second place: Arianna Aragon, Hillview Middle School.
Third place: Elsie Mandrillo, Shepherd Christian School.
Honorable mention: Lakshmi Zafar, Hillview Middle School.
Assemblyman’s Choice: Arianna Aragon, Hillview Middle School.
First place: Natalie McMillen, Rosamond High School.
Second place: Ryan Shao, SOAR High School.
Third place: Victoria Hernández, Vasquez High School.
Honorable mention: Natalie Caballero, Rosamond High School.
Assemblyman’s Choice: Ashley Silman, Rosamond High School.
