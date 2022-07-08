PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey selected California Highway Patrol Officer Monique Mischeaux as the 36th Assembly District Woman of the Year.
Lackey, R-Palmdale, worked with AV Area Capt. Eric Broneer to let Mischeaux know that she had been selected in a surprise visit to the Lancaster office.
Mischeaux was honored as the Woman of the Year at the CHP Headquarters in Sacramento with Assistant Commissioner Ryan Okashima, Deputy Commissioner Sean Duryee, Broneer and Commissioner Amanda Ray at the ceremony.
Lackey, himself a former CHP officer, explained to the selection committee why he chose Mischeaux for this honor,
“A couple of Monique’s strong points are her caring communication and empathy, Lackey said.
“Her handling of very difficult situations like the death of Officer Andy Ornelas truly highlighted why she was the right choice to be the Public Information Officer for the Antelope Valley. Her ties in the community and her outstanding communication abilities have helped her be a bridge-builder and leader and allowed her to tackle the hard topics of gender and racial disparities. She is always energetic and a positive role model and example. I am proud to select Monique Mischeaux as the 36th Assembly District Woman of the Year.”
Ornelas died, Dec. 2, 2020, nine days after suffering critical injuries when a motorist made an unsafe U-turn directly in front of him, causing a traffic collision.
Mischeaux was born in San Francisco to a family of law enforcement, military, and medical professionals, according to biography. Her family relocated to the Antelope Valley, in 1993; Mischeaux graduated from Quartz Hill High School, in 1999.
She attended and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Riverside, in 2003. While at UC Riverside, Mischeaux was a youth counselor for the National Youth Sports Program working with “at-risk” youth. She received her letter to attend the California Highway Patrol Academy, in August 2005. She married, in 2007, and has three children with her husband.
Mischeaux graduated from the CHP Academy, in February 2006, and reported to the West Los Angeles Area CHP office. While assigned to the West Los Angeles Area, she not only worked patrol but also served as the Southern Division Watch Officer at the Los Angeles Communications Center. She also served as the officer in charge in the field.
In 2009, she was assigned to the Background Investigator — Southern Division Investigative Services Unit. Following that assignment and due to her excellent communication skills, she was assigned as the West LA Public Information Officer.
In 2013, she transferred to the Antelope Valley Area office, where she was able to patrol the community she grew up in and currently lives. She continued her duties as a patrol officer and as an officer in charge.
In October 2019, she was assigned as the Antelope Valley Area Public Information Officer. She was once again responsible for organizing the department’s safety education programs and bringing them to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.