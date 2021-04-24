LANCASTER — Assemblyman Tom Lackey named Meals on Wheels Antelope Valley as his community leader of the month.
He paid tribute to the organization on Friday and extended his gratitude for the efforts made to meet the needs of the community.
Meals on Wheels Antelope Valley is operated by the Santa Clarity Valley Committee on Aging. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the Meals on Wheels program has delivered over 405,000 meals throughout the Antelope Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging took over operations of the program based out of the Antelope Valley Senior Center in 2018.
The program continues to grow and provide hot and frozen meals to Antelope Valley adults ages 60 and older. During the pandemic, the need to deliver meals increased dramatically and the Meals on Wheels team responded with making sure every person received a meal seven days a week.
Lackey recognized this contribution to the community and wanted to personally thank the staff led by Rocco Natale, Coordinator of Nutrition Services.
Drew Mercy representing state Sen. Scot Wilk’s office was also on hand to present a certificate to the deserving team.
“It is my honor to recognize you for your service in enriching the lives of the AV’s most vulnerable seniors,” Lackey said. “Thank you for providing the nutrition that they need and the human contact they desire.”
The CEO of Meals on Wheels Antelope Valley Kevin McDonald was happy that the workers were getting the recognition they so richly deserved.
“We are so pleased to be honored by Assemblymember Lackey and Senator Wilk,” he said. “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with our representatives who supported us through the pandemic in meeting the needs of seniors in the Antelope Valley.”
