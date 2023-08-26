PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey honored former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer with a resolution from the state Legislature recognizing his ongoing years of service to the community.
Hofbauer serves on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
“This is recognition better late that never,” Lackey said during a brief ceremony at his Palmdale office.
The resolution is from Lackey and state Sen. Scott Wilk. Hofbauer also received certificates of appreciation from representatives of Rep. Mike Garcia, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce.
Lackey and Hofbauer served on the Palmdale City Council together.
“I’m very, very thankful for his service in leading not just the City of Palmdale but this entire region,” Lackey said. “He currently serves in elected office on the hospital board; a servant’s heart never stops beating. He continues to serve and we’re thankful for his service in many ways.”
Lackey added, “One thing I’m very thankful for is Steve Hofbauer always does what he believes is right, and that is not always the case in leadership.”
Hofbauer served two terms as mayor of Palmdale, from 2018 to 2022. He served as a council member from 2005 until his election as mayor, and as a planning commissioner for 13 years before his election to the council.
He could not run for reelection as mayor last November after the City Council, in March 2022, voted to change its format, moving to council seats elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the council. This change in format added the District 5 council seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same district as Councilman Richard Loa.
Hofbauer thanked Lackey and his office for coordinating the event. Those in attendance included Hofbauer’s wife Barbara and friends.
“Having people from both sides of the political spectrum, that’s what community service is about,” he said. “It’s not about politics; it should be about the community.”
Hofbauer told a short story about the late William J. “Pete” Knight,” who, when he was mayor of Palmdale, encouraged Hofbauer to apply for a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
Hofbauer also served on numerous committees and boards as a member of the Palmdale City Council including the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District governing boards. He volunteers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.