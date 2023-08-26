Hofbauer honored

Donna Hill (left), district director for state Sen. Scott Wilk, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (right) honor former Palmdale Mayor and current Antelope Valley Healthcare District director Steve Hofbauer for his years of service at a Friday ceremony at Lackey’s Palmdale office.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE —  Assemblyman Tom Lackey honored former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer with a resolution from the state Legislature recognizing his ongoing years of service to the community.

Hofbauer serves on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.

