Lackey Special Olympics

Assemblyman Tom Lackey congratulates Antelope Valley athlete Cathy Browning, who won the Division 67 800-meter run and Division 3 1,500-meter run at the Special Olympics Southern California 2023 Summer Games Championship June 10 and 11 at California State University, Long Beach.

 Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office

LONG BEACH — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and his wife Linda volunteered last weekend at the Special Olympics Southern California 2023 Summer Games Championship held June 10 and 11 at California State University, Long Beach.

This was the first Summer Games in four years. Athletes competed in five spring sports: athletics (from the 100 meters and hurdle events to the marathon, from the high jump and the long jump to the shot put, and from the relays to the wheelchair event), basketball, bocce, flag football and swimming.

