LONG BEACH — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and his wife Linda volunteered last weekend at the Special Olympics Southern California 2023 Summer Games Championship held June 10 and 11 at California State University, Long Beach.
This was the first Summer Games in four years. Athletes competed in five spring sports: athletics (from the 100 meters and hurdle events to the marathon, from the high jump and the long jump to the shot put, and from the relays to the wheelchair event), basketball, bocce, flag football and swimming.
“I have a personal connection to this community as I was a Special Olympics coach during my time as a special education teacher and to this day, I volunteer at the annual Special Olympics Summer Games in Southern California,” Lackey said. “I cannot adequately express what an honor it is to cheer on the athletes and to recognize their tremendous feats of athleticism at these games, but I can tell you, that the joy they share is infectious and is something you can’t experience many other places this side of heaven.”
Lackey also authored an Assembly Concurrent Resolution, ACR 41, declaring April 18 as Special Olympics Day in California.
The resolution notes that “Special Olympics California is the leading voice in raising awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities in the state.”
In addition, the resolution said that Special Olympics is the world’s largest public health organization for people with intellectual disabilities and offers a wide range of free health exams and care. It also provides screenings, including eye, ear, dental, and foot health, plus resources for mental health, as well as bridges the gap between medical professionals and people with intellectual disabilities to break down barriers to services and advocate for quality care.
“Special Olympics is a never ceasing force for positive change in this world and I am honored to have the chance to recognize their incredible work,” Lackey said.
