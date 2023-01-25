Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has seven committee assignments for the 2023-24 legislative session. The veteran legislator will also served as the minority caucus chair.
He will serve on the Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism, Budget, Elections (vice chair), Governmental Organization (vice chair), Legislative Ethics, Public Employment and Retirement (vice chair) and Public Safety committees.
Assemblyman Republican Leader James Gallagher announced, in December, that Lackey, who was first elected, in 2014, was appointed the caucus chair leadership position.
“I’m humbled to be selected by @AsmRepublicans Leader @J_GallagherAD3 as the new California State Assembly Republican Caucus Chair,” Lackey tweeted after the announcement.
He added, “This upcoming year will be exciting as we build trust by supporting & encouraging each other to succeed as a team.”
Similar to how the US Congress works, the Assembly Republican Caucus Chair sets the agenda on policy priorities, messaging and achieving the legislative goals for the Assembly Republicans.
“This is very good for the High Desert because Lackey is able to set the agenda for the statewide GOP,” George Andrews, Lackey’s chief of staff, wrote in an email.
