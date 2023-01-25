Tom Lackey

LACKEY

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has seven committee assignments for the 2023-24 legislative session. The veteran legislator will also served as the minority caucus chair.

He will serve on the Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism, Budget, Elections (vice chair), Governmental Organization (vice chair), Legislative Ethics, Public Employment and Retirement (vice chair) and Public Safety committees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.