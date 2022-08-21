Lackey schools

Assemblyman Tom Lackey shows off some of the more than 9,000 items received in his school supplies drive.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Lackey’s office

More than 9,000 items were donated and distributed to schools and nonprofits in Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District school supply drive.

The Assemblyman gave special thanks to corporate donations from Learn4Life, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Mental Health America, Wifi Hotshots and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Palmdale, as well as all the individuals who came to donate items, on July 15, the day of the Stuff-a-Bus event.

