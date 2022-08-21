More than 9,000 items were donated and distributed to schools and nonprofits in Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District school supply drive.
The Assemblyman gave special thanks to corporate donations from Learn4Life, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Mental Health America, Wifi Hotshots and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Palmdale, as well as all the individuals who came to donate items, on July 15, the day of the Stuff-a-Bus event.
“I am always so encouraged by the generosity of the people and businesses in this district; they are amazing,” Lackey said.
After the items were donated, Lackey’s staff sorted items received and then divided them for distribution. Four nonprofits — Summer Bridge Day Camp, You are Enough Foundation, AV Seed and Grow and Sole of the CommUNITY — received donations, as well as the Palmdale School District Backpack Giveaway, Robert P. Ulrich Elementary, Rosamond Elementary, Pinon Hills Elementary, Jack Northrop Elementary, Valley View Elementary, West Boron Elementary schools and Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering.
All the recipients were grateful for the donations.
“Please thank everyone involved with this donation,” Pinon Hills Elementary School Principal Shannon Avery said. “You will never know what a blessing this is and how much the students need these supplies.”
