SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, chose Court Appointed Special Advocates of Los Angeles as his nonprofit of the year.
CASA volunteers serve as a friend of the court and provide invaluable advocacy to children and families who are in LA County’s overburdened foster care and juvenile justice systems. CASA/LA pairs their volunteers with children to ensure they receive equitable access to resources and life-affirming connections to live productive and meaningful lives.
These volunteers advocate for the best interest of children using their voice in the community and in the court. This is a critical resource for the court when considering the heavy caseload that social workers and children’s attorneys carry.
Using a restorative and culturally-relevant lens, CASAs spend more time with the children in a one-to-one setting to focus on their individualized needs. This affords them the opportunity to get to know the child they are working with and address an array of critical needs they may have, from medical treatments and specialized assistance with their education, to permanency and safety.
Charity Chandler-Cole, who serves as the chief executive officer of CASA/LA, and Tammy Dietrich, who manages the Antelope Valley office, joined Lackey in Sacramento for a luncheon celebrating nonprofits from around the state.
Each Assembly member and Senator chose one organization to honor. They represent groups that advocate on issues such as children, veterans, the environment, public safety and cultural diversity.
This event was put on by the California Association of Nonprofits.
“As a leader in the field of child welfare and juvenile justice, CASA/LA is incredibly grateful to Assemblyman Tom Lackey for this important recognition,” Chandler-Cole said.
“This acknowledgment will not only help raise awareness and strengthen CASA/LA’s life-changing advocacy in LA County; it will also help bring more attention to our work in the Antelope Valley and the children who are in urgent need of our support. With over 33,000 children in LA County’s child welfare system, we need everyone to show up for the most vulnerable children and families in our community.”
Los Angeles is home to the largest child welfare population in the country. Approximately 500 cases in the Antelope Valley region are referred to the Department of Child and Family Services each month.
Through CASA advocacy, children are meeting more of their educational goals. They are experiencing lower degrees of risk around their mental health and medical wellbeing. They are achieving higher rates of permanency.
But most importantly, every child served by a CASA volunteer is connecting with a stable adult dedicated to making a positive impact on their lives.
This event raises awareness of the tremendous work that nonprofits and community-based organizations do within each district. It also reminds legislators to include them in relief packages extended to small businesses and other for-profit organizations.
“I believe that CASA/LA is an exceptional organization that provides much needed mentorship and advocacy to our vulnerable youth.” Lackey said. “Our foster youth should be afforded the same opportunities as all other children. They are California’s children and we should all work together to support and uplift them as they reconcile traumatic circumstance.
“These relationships help move children away from dependency and help them grow into responsible adults. We need more CASAs in LA and beyond to minimize the number of justice-involved youth. These individuals model behavior and teach children to dream bigger. I am so thankful for the opportunity to spotlight this organization and their important work.”
Lackey has worked with CASA/LA to push through his audit of the Child Abuse Central Index to ensure that those entrusted with authorized contact with children do not have a background abusing or neglecting children. CASA uses CACI to screen applicants applying to serve as volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.