LOS ANGELES — Excessive heat warnings began going into effect in California on Friday as forecasters predicted that high pressure building over the western US will send temperatures soaring to dangerous levels during the long Labor Day weekend.
Initial warnings issued for Southern California’s valleys, mountains and deserts were expected to expand out to the coast and into Northern California by today.
A “brutally hot” four days are in store, the National Weather Service wrote.
Lancaster was forecast to reach 108 degrees and Palmdale was expected to hit 107, approaching record highs for Sept. 5. Downtown Los Angeles was forecast to reach 107 degrees today and 108 on Sunday. Napa in the wine country could reach 113 degrees, and Death Valley could broil at about 125 degrees.
The forecasts brought calls to conserve electricity and raised concerns that people flocking to beaches or mountains to escape the heat could spread the Coronavirus.
The rush was already on in the popular San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles, where high elevations and lakes offer respite.
The California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid, issued a “Flex Alert” for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday, asking people to conserve power by not using appliances and keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees or above.
Cal ISO also ordered power generators to postpone routine maintenance and restore any out-of-service transmission lines.
