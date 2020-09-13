SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lab analyst at the San Francisco medical examiner’s office has been arrested and charged in Utah after authorities say an evidence bag of methamphetamine was found in his car during a traffic stop.
Justin Volk, 40, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked on Aug. 31 and released that same day on $10,000 cash bail.
The accusations against Volk could impact hundreds of criminal cases in the city, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The case has resulted in a sweeping review of the office by the city’s district attorney.
“When individual law enforcement officers or staff at the medical examiner’s office engage in serious misconduct or potentially criminal misconduct ... it substantially undermines my office’s ability to prosecute cases,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
