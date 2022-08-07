LOS ANGELES — A proposal that would require hotels in Los Angeles to place unhoused people in vacant hotel rooms and the city to consider its affordable housing needs before approving new hotel developments will come before voters in 2024, it was announced, Friday.

The citizen-initiated petition, filed, in June, collected over 126,000 signatures and was submitted to the Council. The Council voted unanimously, Friday, to place the ordinance on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately. The petition arrives as Project Roomkey, a program created in response to the pandemic which provided shelters for more than 10,000 homeless individuals over the last two years, is being phased out.

