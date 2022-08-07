LOS ANGELES — A proposal that would require hotels in Los Angeles to place unhoused people in vacant hotel rooms and the city to consider its affordable housing needs before approving new hotel developments will come before voters in 2024, it was announced, Friday.
The citizen-initiated petition, filed, in June, collected over 126,000 signatures and was submitted to the Council. The Council voted unanimously, Friday, to place the ordinance on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately. The petition arrives as Project Roomkey, a program created in response to the pandemic which provided shelters for more than 10,000 homeless individuals over the last two years, is being phased out.
The ordinance will require a majority vote to pass. If it becomes law, the city’s Housing Department would pay hotels a fair market rate to lodge each person after identifying hotels with vacant rooms. It would require hotels to report the number of vacant rooms to the city and prohibit them from refusing lodging to unhoused people seeking housing through the program.
Maria Hernandez, communications director of UNITE HERE Local 11 — a union representing over 32,000 workers at hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers in Southern California — said union members walked through the streets to help collect signatures.
“We think this is a common sense issue, and housing is an issue that affects so many of our members every day,” Hernandez told City News Service. “Unfortunately, that’s not talked about enough, especially folks who are either on the brink of homelessness or having to live in homes with multiple people at a time.”
In order for hotel development projects of 100 or more rooms to receive a permit, the city’s Planning Commission — or Council on appeal — would have to consider the project’s “impact on affordable housing, transit, social services, employees and local businesses,” according to the proposed ordinance. That would include whether the proposed hotel would “unduly burden the demand for affordable housing and social services” in Los Angeles.
Hotel developments of 15 or more rooms that demolish or convert housing for the project would have to replace it with the same amount of affordable housing near the site, according to the proposed ordinance.
“I think it’s an all-around approach,” Hernandez told City News Service. “If you have less luxury hotel development, you have more housing. That means that folks aren’t having to live super, super far away or be on the brink of homelessness.”
Hotel owners opposing the measure packed the Council chambers, Friday, arguing that the proposal would decimate the local hotel industry by scaring away staff and visitors.
Heather Rozman, executive director of the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, told the Council that hotel staff are not public safety providers and “should not be forced to clean up behind the city’s humanitarian crisis.”
“The hotel industry is here today because their livelihoods, their family-owned businesses and in some cases their homes are at stake,” Rozman said. “Families and business travelers coming to Los Angeles want to know they’ll have affordable and safe accommodations when they arrive.”
Rozman added that she feared insurance companies would increase premiums if the measure passes. She said that some organizers of large conferences are already contemplating pulling events from Los Angeles.
Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association, told the council: “Hotels did not cause the homeless problem. Hotels are not the solution for the homeless problem.”
Councilman Joe Buscaino called the initiative an “ill-conceived idea that does not solve homelessness” and instead hurts tourism. He urged voters to defeat the measure.
