LOS ANGELES — The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said, Sunday, her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches, today.
Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not “address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number.” She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left.
“But this is not coercing people. This is not ticketing people or incarcerating people. This is moving people from tents to hotels or motels,” she said.
On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
Bass, a Democrat and former congresswoman, has said she intends to get over 17,000 homeless people into housing in her first year through a mix of interim and permanent facilities.
An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles, a city of nearly 4 million. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California with people living in tents and cars and sleeping outdoors on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.
Bass said outreach workers will try to coax people indoors. People are homeless for a variety of reasons, including mental illness, addiction and job loss.
The mayor’s office did not provide, on Sunday, details of the housing program, including what it would cost and where the money would come from.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom first launched the idea of placing homeless people in motel and hotel rooms at the start of the pandemic, in 2020. He has since encouraged cities and counties to convert motels and other buildings into housing for homeless people.
Advocates for the homeless have criticized what they call “sweeps” of encampments that force people to move and separate them from their belongings in the absence of a firm motel room offer.
(1) comment
I let a homeless man (Roman) stay in my garage for almost a year.....I watched how he rolled. Want to know what "wrecked" Roman..? When his was around fourteen his father who was a game warden for the state of California, died on the job. Roman at the age of fourteen (? appx) starting receiving ""survivors benefits"" Roman was entitled to the benefits...but what those benefits did... was to teach Roman that money comes easy, no need to work for it. So now at age 42 Roman has no work ethic. I asked Roman..."don't you worry about tomorrow" he said "No". Roman has 13 children...that he does not support...and when Christmas came around not one of them asked him to come to dinner...his lack of concern for his family.. was returned by his children. Roman had Christmas dinner with us (no charge whatsoever lol lol). I hooked Roman up with a job, working with a good friend of mine that was a mason. The bar was set pretty low for Roman (again I knew how he rolled) and Roman did "meh" Ok on the job... showing no concern for earning a living, or getting ahead in life. Roman is like family to me...but I know Roman cares about one person and one person only...."himself". Roman wanting to get high (as most homeless people do) went into town when the CoVid pandemic was just getting started...I told him you are not coming back and infecting my family if you go into town. When he came back in about a week...I did not open my gates...I told Roman.."A friend is someone that knows everything about you, and still loves you...I am your friend Roman..But sorry... kick rocks because you are not coming onto my property....Buy Wait !!.... Roman hooked up with a Sugar Mama nurse, and has $150 dollar tennis shoes now (nicer than my shoes)... Moral of the story...You have three choices to be successful in life...1.) Get a good work ethic, 2.) Buy lottery tickets, 3.) Hook up with a Sugar Daddy or Sugar Mama.... the odds are "against you" (1,000,000 to 1) winning with two of the choices....For one year Roman lived in my garage...I did my part...because talk is cheap, and donating is easy (kinda)...I stood and delivered....and to this day,.... I miss the times I would spend with Roman.
