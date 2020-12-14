LOS ANGELES — A man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said.
Andres Zambrano, now believed to be 30 years old, had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the March 16, 2017, death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-two-year-old child, officials said. Zambrano allegedly shot the victim in the street in front of her home.
Zambrano had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office’s most wanted fugitives and his case had been highly publicized by authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.