As the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of Monique Figueroa approaches next month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a motion to extend a reward.
The motion, presented by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will offer $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspicious disappearance of the 27-year-old Littlerock woman.
Figueroa was last seen by her father as she drove away from her home, on May 19, 2015, in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12 in Littlerock.
Her car, a 2004 burgundy Mercedes-Benz, was recovered on May 30, 2015, in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe Figueroa disappeared under suspicious circumstances and there is a good probability foul play was involved, according to the motion.
Homicide investigators received a tip in 2016 that her remains might be buried off the 11000 block of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale. But a search by detectives, cadaver scent dogs and coroner’s personnel yielded no results.
She left her two-year-old daughter in the care of her family, who reported her missing several days after she left home.
The Board first approved the reward in August 2016. It has been extended, reinstated or re-established 11 times since then. The Board most recently extended the reward on Dec. 20; it was set to expire on Saturday.
“My heart goes out to Monique’s loved ones who have painfully lived with her absence for nearly eight years,” Barger said in a statement. “Extending this reward sends a message: We are not giving up. I want unresolved questions answered for the sake of her family and the Antelope Valley community at large. If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please find the courage to step forward.”
Information can be anonymously reported to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or a tip can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
Information can also be reported to the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau by dialing 323-890-5500 and speaking with Det. Mark Perez or Sgt. Chris Maurizi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.