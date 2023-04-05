Monique Figueroa

As the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of Monique Figueroa approaches next month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, approved a motion to extend a reward.

The motion, presented by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will offer $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the suspicious disappearance of the 27-year-old Littlerock woman.

