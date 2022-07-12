The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, today, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616, also known as Piqui’s Law.
The bill, by state Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, would require judges, referees, commissioners, mediators, child custody recommending counselors and evaluators involved in child custody proceedings, to receive a minimum of 25 training hours on domestic violence and child abuse, including 20 training hours required every three years thereafter, according to the motion.
The proposed bill would require these trainings to adopt a framework that improves the ability for the courts to recognize and respond to child physical abuse, child sexual abuse, trauma and domestic violence including coercive control and limits the courts’ ability to force children into dangerous and unproven reunification programs designed to force children into recanting claims of abuse under duress, the motion said.
“Child abuse in America is a serious issue,” the motion said. “Sadly, Los Angeles County has experienced this epidemic on a continual basis. Piqui’s Law is a step in the right direction to make sure that when abuse is found, our family law court judges and personnel will be educated to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable children.”
Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr. was a five-year-old boy who was killed, in April 2017, by his father Aramazd Andressian Sr. The father was in the midst of a divorce and custody fight.
The boy disappeared when his father took him to Disneyland, in April. His remains were found in the Lake Cachuma area of Santa Barbara County, in late June, according to a CNN report at the time.
Andressian Sr. pleaded guilty to first degree murder, in August 2017. He was sentenced to 25 years to life.
Andressian Jr. mother, Ana Estevez, fought in family court to keep her abusive ex-husband from receiving visitation rights.
