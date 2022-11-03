LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy, Tuesday, requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
The move follows a 2016 vote by the Board that required all existing single-user restrooms in county facilities to be converted to all-gender restrooms, a requirement that was later echoed in state law.
