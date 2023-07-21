Powerball Jackpot

Media gather Thursday outside at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, where a winning Powerball lottery ticket worth an estimated $1.08 billion was sold. The jackpot is the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.

LOS ANGELES — A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

