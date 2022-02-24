LOS ANGELES — A $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for Los Angeles’ sprawling homeless population is moving too slowly while costs are spiking, with one project under development expected to hit as much as $837,000 for each housing unit, a city audit disclosed, Wednesday.
About 1,200 units have been completed since voters approved the spending in 2016, which was then a centerpiece in a strategy intended to get thousands of people off the streets. But the tally of units built so far is “wholly inadequate” in the context of the homeless crisis, said the audit issued by city Controller Ron Galperin.
In recent years, homeless encampments have spread into virtually every neighborhood, while the population has climbed to an estimated 41,000 people. Many are drug addicted or mentally ill, and violence is commonplace.
The program “is still unable to meet the demands of the homelessness crisis,” Galperin said in a letter accompanying the 31-page report.
(1) comment
$837,000 per person....someone is "Skimming". Now Mask-Up and Kneel Cowards while the Parasites "PLAY" You.
