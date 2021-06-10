LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend after a fight and killing a man who tried to intervene was arrested and the woman was found safe, authorities said Wednesday.
Shane Rayment was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said.
The 37-year-old could face a murder charge. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
The kidnapping victim, Jenny Downes, had minor injuries and declined medical attention, police said.
The incident began Sunday as Downes and Rayment argued on a street corner in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, ABC 7 reported.
Investigators said Rayment shot Roberto Fletes when Fletes tried to intervene.
Rayment then forced Downes into a truck and drove away.
