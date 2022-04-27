LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff, on Tuesday, disputed allegations he orchestrated a cover-up of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate’s head and said a Los Angeles Times reporter who used leaked documents and video to first report on the case is part of his criminal investigation.
The paper’s top editor condemned Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s action, calling it an illegal “attempt to criminalize news reporting.”
“Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s attack on Alene Tchekmedyian’s First Amendment rights for doing newsworthy reporting on a video that showed a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head is outrageous,” Executive Editor Kevin Merida said in a statement. “We will vigorously defend Tchekmedyian’s and the Los Angeles Times’ rights in any proceeding or investigation brought by authorities.”
The incident with the inmate occurred in a county courthouse, on March 10, 2021 — two days after jury selection began for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder for pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes.
The video shows Deputy Douglas Johnson directing inmate Enzo Escalante to move up against a wall in the courthouse. Escalante swings at Johnson and punches him repeatedly in the face. Three other deputies help Johnson wrestle Escalante to the ground and handcuff him.
The LA Times reported that Johnson had his knee on Escalante’s head for more than three minutes, even after the inmate had been handcuffed, placed face-down and did not appear to be resisting. Escalante — who was awaiting trial on murder and other charges — was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Johnson was removed from duty, months later, and is under criminal investigation, Villanueva said, during Tuesday’s news conference. No charges have been filed against the deputy.
Escalante has pleaded not guilty to two counts of resisting an officer. He is being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Escalante has filed a federal lawsuit against members of the sheriff’s department, including Villanueva, that alleges his civil rights were violated.
On Monday, Commander Allen Castellano filed a legal claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, that accused Villanueva of first blocking and stalling the investigation into Johnson’s use of force, and then working to cover up the incident and retaliating against whistleblowers.
Villanueva, who oversees the nation’s largest sheriff’s department, is up for reelection and Castellano’s claim states the sheriff was seeking to avoid bad publicity during his campaign.
First of all the Los Angeles Times and their Staff are Weasels with an Agenda (IMHO). Seems Executive Editor Kevin Merida is the Head POS at the Los Angeles Times (IMHO)...notice how the L.A. Times tries to link the Derek Chauvin incident with this article...The Dems do not like Sheriff Alex Villanueva. So expect the Scumbags to come out of the woodwork like Roaches to try and remove him. You are being played by Scum. And the Scum at the Los Angeles Times are carrying water for the left wing morons..like most news sources do (although you can take Twitter off that list). Sheriff Alex Villanueva is a ""Wonderful Sheriff"" who has Courage, and Integrity...and that's why Dems want him removed from office so badly.
