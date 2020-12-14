LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County again broke a record for Coronavirus hospitalizations this weekend as San Francisco County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Statewide, more than 30,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, making California’s total at 1,551,766. Millions of Californians in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.
In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, more than 4,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, according to figures released Sunday afternoon. More than one-fifth of hospitalized patients are in intensive care units.
The county’s new figures break the previous record set only the day before, with 3,850 patients in a hospital, and follows the trend of hospitalizations increasing nearly every day since Nov. 1.
LA County Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned last Monday — when hospitalizations were 2,988 — that the county could see the statistic to climb to 4,000 within two weeks. It happened in six days.
In San Francisco County, health officials reported 323 new cases on Saturday, the highest number of new Coronavirus infections there yet. San Francisco emerged as a leader in the state’s response to the pandemic early on but has since moved to battling its own cases.
The record-breaking figures in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties come as more than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to California.
The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine left Michigan early Sunday for 145 distribution centers nationwide. States will get vaccines based on their adult population and additional shipments are coming this week.
The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites across the country that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.
In California, counties will have specific allotments that will be distributed to hospitals determined by state health officials to have adequate storage capacity, serve a high-risk health care population and have the ability to vaccinate people quickly.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 10,457 cases and 96 deaths.
• Lancaster: 9,269 cases and 91 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 614 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 475 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 380 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock: 218 cases and one death.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 200 cases and one death.
• Acton: 176 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 83 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 45 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 43 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 38 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 24 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 17 cases and no deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.