Sixth Street Bridge

The Los Angeles City Council hopes an ordinance prohibiting people from street takeovers on the Sixth Street Bridge will clamp down on certain activities on the bridge.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — Seeking to clamp down on certain activities on the Sixth Street Bridge, the Los Angeles City Council, on Friday, requested the city attorney prepare an ordinance prohibiting people from conducting street takeovers, defacing the bridge and accessing areas outside its fencing.

The Council voted 10-0 on the item. The ordinance, which would have an urgency clause, would also prohibit “drag racing, dangerous driving practices, the stopping of motorized vehicles and participating in any activity that blocks the viaduct’s vehicular travel lanes without a permit.”

