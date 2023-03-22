Los Angeles School Strike

Teacher Sarah Harris joins Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) members striking Tuesday as rain falls outside the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of service workers backed by teachers began a three-day strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday, shutting down education for a half-million students in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff, walked out amid stalled contract talks.

