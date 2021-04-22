LOS ANGELES — Austin Beutner will step down as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, he announced Wednesday, leaving the post as the nation’s second-largest school district begins reopening classrooms shuttered for a year by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe that it is fitting that a new superintendent should have the privilege of welcoming students back to school in the fall. I respectfully request that my contract end as planned on June 30,” Beutner said in a letter to the Board of Education.
Beutner said his three years at the head of the 600,000-student district was “the most rewarding job I’ve held during my nearly 40-year career.”
The school Board issued a statement praising Beutner’s “unwavering leadership during the extraordinary challenges” faced during the pandemic, when most students were restricted to remote learning.
The Board said Beutner was instrumental in providing school district services, including COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to employees, distributing computers to provide Internet connectivity to virtually all students and giving away more than 120 million meals to students and families in need in the community.
