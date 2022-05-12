LOS ANGELES — A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed, from this fall to next year.
The Board of Education voted, Tuesday, to delay the effective date of the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023.
The change was recommended by district Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.
“Today’s vote shows that we are a science-based school district, and the health and safety protocols we adopt are influenced by the expert advice of our medical partners and public health officials,” Carvalho said in a statement.
Last year, California announced it would require all schoolchildren to receive the Coronavirus vaccine, and Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated it would take effect for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.