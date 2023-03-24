Los Angeles School Strike

Teaches and supporters picket Thursday outside Cesar Chavez Learning Academy in San Fernando on the third day of a strike by SEIU and supported by UTLA for higher wages for Angeles Unified School District support staff.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District ended Thursday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any progress was made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Teachers joined the picket lines in solidarity, shutting down instruction for the district’s half-million students during the walkout by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 of the lowest-paid school workers. Support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in Los Angeles, barely enough to get by in one of the most expensive cities in America.

