LOS ANGELES — Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a mandate that they get vaccinated against COVID-19, while some 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.
The school Board voted 7-0 in separate motions, on Tuesday, to terminate 496 employees, who make up less than 1% of the district’s approximately 73,000 workers.
Most of those fired had likely been on leave since mid-October when LAUSD staffers were to have received at least their first vaccine dose, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Employees were required to receive their second dose by Nov. 15.
“Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extremely difficult, but necessary decision to ensure the safety of all in our school communities,” interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said in a statement. “We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, with thousands of students not yet complying with the mandate, there’s no longer enough time for kids who have not gotten their first shot to be fully inoculated by the Jan. 10 start of the second semester, the Los Angeles Times reported.
(1) comment
Looks like we have another Woke Idiot (Megan Reilly) IMHO, that does not mind playing dictator. The SCOTUS said the vaccine mandate is illegal on 3-4 issues brought before them. Megan Reilly is Human Trash (IMHO) and trash like this needs to be removed from all forms of public service. Seems the Government and Medernia are partners on the vaccine patent....Trash has no problem hurting you and your children...I am surprised the Trash has not been taken out. I do believe Mussolini thought he was supported by his people....until reality got ahold of him...Mask Up Cowards...Trash like Megan Reilly (IMHO) need your support.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.