Los Angeles City Council Racism

A man stands on the bench and shouts slogans, Tuesday, during the Los Angeles City Council meeting. A small group of protesters chanted during the meeting calling for the resignation of Councilman Kevin de Leon.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The City Council was disrupted, Tuesday, by another round of boisterous, foul-mouthed protests after a councilman facing widespread calls to resign for his involvement in a racism scandal defiantly returned to the chamber and took his seat.

Councilman Kevin de Leon’s appearance prompted some Council members to walk out amid shouting and chanting from rival groups in the audience, while Council President Paul Krekorian ordered a recess amid the outburst.

