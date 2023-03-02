LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s rank-and-file union is proposing that someone other than police respond to more than two dozen types of 911 calls in a bid to transfer officers’ workload to more serious crimes. The move is part of a national trend aimed at limiting situations where armed police officers are the first to respond.

The proposal announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Protective League lists 28 kinds of 911 calls where other city agencies or nonprofit organizations would be sent first. The calls range from mental health situations, quality-of-life and homeless issues, problems at schools and welfare checks, to certain non-fatal traffic collisions, parking violations, trash dumping, loud parties, public intoxication and panhandling.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I seen an article were a guy called 911 because someone stole his weed... Yeah lets let mental health handle issues like that....if things are slow and the Police want to go on the calls...let them have first dibs.

