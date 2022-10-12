WILMINGTON — A man allegedly driving a truck that was reported stolen was fatally shot by Los Angeles police, Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m., near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“As the officers were following the suspect on E (Street), he crashed the truck he was driving and ran from the officers,” the LAPD said in a statement.
“A brief foot pursuit ensued, (and) during that foot pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said. “The suspect, only described as a male in his 40s, was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and determined the suspect deceased.”
Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity. No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.
According to reports from the scene, at some point the suspect fired at the officers and the officers returned fire. The LAPD could not confirm those reports.
The man was in possession of two handguns, police said.
“The suspect’s handguns remain at scene and will be booked as evidence,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.