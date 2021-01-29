LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a man assaulting a woman was shot and killed by Los Angeles police.
Officers responded late Wednesday to reports of a man armed with a knife near downtown’s Exposition Park, police said.
They found the man assaulting a woman inside a parked car, according to police.
At some point officers opened fire on the suspect, but details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately released, CBS 2 reported. Police didn’t say whether a weapon was recovered.
The man, who died at the scene, was not identified.
The woman who was assaulted received treatment for unspecified injuries to her face, the news station reported.
