LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer was shot early Thursday as he drove to work and a juvenile was detained in connection with the violence, authorities said.
The officer suffered a graze wound to the back of his head during the 5 a.m. shooting near the Newton police station, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Marino said.
“He will be fine,” Marino told reporters at a news conference.
The suspect, only described as a juvenile, was detained after police found him nearby with a handgun, Marino said.
Detectives are seeking witnesses and video footage of the attack. The officer was not in uniform and not driving a marked police cruiser.
“There’s no indication he had been targeted at this point,” Marino said.
The officer was driving to work when he heard his vehicle’s glass shatter and felt a sharp pain in the back of his head, the assistant chief said. He drove to the Newton police station and ran across the street to a fire station to be treated by paramedics, who then took him to the hospital.
