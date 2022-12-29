LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward, on Wednesday, for tips that lead detectives to the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured a half-dozen other people during an illegal street takeover on Christmas day.
Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was killed when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro lost control around 9 p.m., Sunday, and ran off the roadway, colliding with a group of spectators, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver fled on foot.
