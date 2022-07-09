LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife, Thursday evening, marking the third fatal police shooting in a week for the department.
Few details have been released in each of the shootings, this week. Last year, Los Angeles officers shot and killed 18 people — a major increase from the seven fatal police shootings, in 2020, after a 30-year low, in 2019.
Thursday marked the eighth fatal shooting by Los Angeles officers so far this year, out of 12 total shootings in which someone was struck by bullets. There have been five police shootings, in 2022, in which no one was hit.
Officers responded to the Sawtelle neighborhood around 5 p.m., following a radio call of a man with a knife, the Los Angeles police said on Twitter.
The man holding the knife allegedly charged at an officer as he got out of his vehicle, authorities said. Police opened fire and the man was hit.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died there, police said. The man was not identified.
Investigators recovered the knife at the scene, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.