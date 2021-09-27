LOS ANGELES — Public health officials have identified more than 200 Coronavirus outbreaks at police or fire agencies throughout Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic, according to data obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
The 211 outbreaks, accounting for more than 2,500 cases between March 2020 and last month, represent 9% of total workplace outbreaks across the county, the newspaper reported Sunday. However, they have continued to occur regularly even as vaccination rates increased among police and fire personnel and the number of individual Coronavirus cases per outbreak has fallen since last winter.
The data showed 38 outbreaks at public safety agencies were identified in April of this year — the most in any month since the start of the pandemic. A month later, 35 outbreaks — the second most — were recorded by the county Department of Public Health.
Overall, more than half of the outbreaks occurred at the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department, where some employees have filed lawsuits challenging a new rule requiring them to be vaccinated by next month.
First of all let's not forget the Associated Press is a pack of lying Scumbags (IMHO). How many outbreaks of the Flu did they have..? Seems Cancer and the Flu have been cured, and no one told us. Seems CoVid avoids "sophisticated people" especially political Scumbags (IMHO) like Pelosi, Newsom, and Obama....the Bigger the Scumbag the more CoVid "AVOIDS" them...who knew.
