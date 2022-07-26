LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekly softball game that for years has served to promote peace between Los Angeles-area gangs was marred by gunfire during the weekend that left two people dead and six wounded.
More than 500 people were in Peck Park in the city’s San Pedro neighborhood, Sunday afternoon, to watch the softball teams play, barbecue with family and friends, and to show off and check out low-rider vehicles.
Just before 4 p.m., a dispute between two people escalated into a gunfight that spilled over onto the softball diamond. A barrage of shots was fired as people scrambled for cover.
“All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis told KABC. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.”
Two men who were shot died at a hospital, while four women and two other men were in stable condition. No names have been released and no arrests made.
A local nonprofit organized the softball league about five years ago to safely bring together members of different Crips sets, according to gang interventionist Skipp Townsend. Sunday’s game — just weeks after the death of the league’s founder in a car wreck — was between teams from Compton.
“It broke my heart,” Townsend, who often attends the games, told The Associated Press, on Monday.
