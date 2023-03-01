LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Tuesday to add additional provisions to a resolution continuing a state of emergency concerning homelessness in Los Angeles.

The state of emergency, declared by Mayor Karen Bass in December and signed off by the City Council, allows Bass to issue directives and take more aggressive actions toward the crisis.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Have to watch Bass...Los Angeles see's Antelope Valley as a toilet..Would be Ironic if we allowed "all" these solar farms (that does not save AV residents a dime on our electric bills) to be put into place...and then "seized" by the residents, and then make a few requests (Budget appropriations, for starters)....that would be Ironic...don't ya think.

