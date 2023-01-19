LOS ANGELES — In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted, Wednesday, to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
The funding, which passed by a 13-0 vote, would go toward Bass’ Inside Safe Initiative, which aims to bring residents of encampments indoors.
“We are in this crisis right now and we want the mayor to succeed,” Councilman Bob Blumenfield said. “We want to do everything we can. Even though it’s a lot of money, it’s actually a drop in the bucket of what is needed and what will be needed for the emergency efforts.”
The money will help immediately pay for hotels, increase in staffing and providers who are conducting outreach, according to Matt Szabo, the city administrative officer. Szabo said that without access to the immediate funding, the city lacks the capacity to pay providers in a timely manner.
“The program has brought to our attention the need to have an account of flexible dollars that can be spent quickly without going through the standard process of appropriation from this body,” Szabo said.
The Council, last month, approved Bass’ emergency declaration over homelessness, which will be evaluated, monthly, by several indicators of progress, including the number of encampments and housing placements, and how much more flexibility city departments are allowed through the declaration.
The declaration is scheduled to last six months.
Of the $50 million, $26.5 million would come from a general fund account for homelessness services and the remaining $23.5 million from funding previously set aside for COVID-19 response.
The Council voted, last month, to end the city’s state of local emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month, with a motion by Council President Paul Krekorian noting that it “is appropriate to close this account and appropriate the funds for other emergency purposes.”
Mercedes Marquez, the mayor’s chief of housing and homelessness solutions, said the dedicated funding will help the city bring in more service providers and ramp up its outreach to residents of encampments. The goal of issuing the emergency declaration is to take steps toward institutionalizing a solution rather than launching pilot programs.
“We’re not going to get to something that has more permanent value and outcomes if we continue to do pilots,” Marquez said.
The city officials said the funding will also help Los Angeles fulfill its requirements under an expected settlement with the LA Alliance for Human Rights, which sued the city and county, in 2020, accusing them of failing to do enough to address the homelessness crisis.
The Council, on Wednesday, also called for weekly updates from various city departments on outreach and other metrics related to homelessness. The Council will also receive reports, every two weeks, on transactions and outcomes of the funding provided by the emergency account, and it will be briefed every 45 days on the progress of the Inside Safe Initiative.
(1) comment
Bass another Woke Idiot (IMHO)...this will not end well. Mark my words
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.