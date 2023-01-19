Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES — In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted, Wednesday, to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.

The funding, which passed by a 13-0 vote, would go toward Bass’ Inside Safe Initiative, which aims to bring residents of encampments indoors.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Bass another Woke Idiot (IMHO)...this will not end well. Mark my words

