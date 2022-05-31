LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 32-year-old officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died, Sunday, of injuries suffered, three days earlier, in a training accident, officials said.
Houston Tipping, a five-year department veteran, was seriously hurt, Thursday, at the Elysian Park Academy, according to police Chief Michel Moore.
Tipping was a bike instructor engaged in a training scenario involving grappling with another officer, Moore said. During the scenario, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury, the chief said.
“Despite the valiant efforts of his classmates” and medical staff at LA County-USC Medical Center, Tipping “could not recover,” Moore said on Twitter after the officer died.
Moore called Tipping “a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.”
