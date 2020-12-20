LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles police officer who fired the shot that accidentally killed an assistant manager during a gunfight with a suspect outside the Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake in 2018 said in a sworn declaration that he had no choice but to open fire to protect himself, his partner and bystanders.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a report this week finding that Officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans were “justified in using deadly force in an attempt to stop” the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins.
Atkins, now 30, was shot in the left elbow as he ran from the car into the market. He was subsequently charged with murder involving 27-year-old Melyda “Mely” Corado’s July 21, 2018, death, along with 50 other counts.
Relatives of Corado filed a wrongful death and negligence suit against the city and the officers in Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2018. The city filed a motion to dismiss the suit on Dec. 1.
“I had no alternative but to fire my weapon at Gene Atkins in order to stop this deadly threat that he, himself, had created,” Tse said. “I fired based upon his actions and stopped when I realized he was moving into the Trader Joe’s entrance to avoid striking individuals inside, despite the fact that he was still considered a violent fleeing felon and continued to pose an imminent threat of serious/great bodily injury and/or death while inside Trader Joe’s.”
Atkins fired more shots at both officers that can be heard striking a nearby pole, according to Tse, who further says he and his partner ran for cover behind a concrete wall in the parking lot while Atkins was inside the store.
“Neither I nor Officer Winans fired any additional shots due to the concern regarding the patrons inside Trader Joe’s, demonstrating one of several instances where Officer Winans and I showed restraint, control and reverence for human life,” Tse said.
Tse said he never considered pursuing Atkins inside the market.
“Since Gene Atkins was armed and demonstrated his willingness and desire to use it, I realized that chasing him into the store would only escalate the situation and place more patrons in a dangerous position due to the poor decisions Gene Atkins was making and the fact he had no regard for human life, except for his own,” Tse said.
