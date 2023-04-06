LOS ANGELES — Certain COVID-19 renter protections ended last week, and in response, the city of Los Angeles has extended some of the emergency protections to ensure renters are protected against unlawful eviction.

“As we work to bring Angelenos inside, we also have to work to prevent Angelenos from falling into homelessness,” a statement from Mayor Karen Bass’ office said.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I sold one of my houses that I inteended to rent.... because the Cali politicians did the math and figured there were more "Renters" than there are "Landlords" and gave them all free rent...(do you really think the renters will pay the landlords for back rent...really?) Money leaves Cali again.

