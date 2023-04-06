LOS ANGELES — Certain COVID-19 renter protections ended last week, and in response, the city of Los Angeles has extended some of the emergency protections to ensure renters are protected against unlawful eviction.
“As we work to bring Angelenos inside, we also have to work to prevent Angelenos from falling into homelessness,” a statement from Mayor Karen Bass’ office said.
“Even if you are not impacted by the end of the COVID-19 emergency protections, please share the information with your networks,” the statement continued. “No one in our city should face any form of housing discrimination or an unlawful eviction.”
The city has extended and introduced new protections that will provide several resources for renters across the city, including:
• Prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants who fall behind on rent unless the tenant owes an amount higher than the fair market rent; these values are $1,534 for an efficiency/studio, $1,747 for a one-bedroom, $2,222 for a two-bedroom, $2,888 for a three-bedroom and $3,170 for a four-bedroom
• Requiring that landlords provide a legal reason for eviction in writing
• Extending eviction protections for unauthorized pets and additional tenants due to COVID-19 through Jan. 31, 2024
• Extending the suspension of rent increases in rent-stabilized housing until Feb. 1, 2024, so a landlord cannot increase rent until then for those who live in a stabilized rent unit
• Tenants who do not live in a rent-stabilized unit who receive a legal rent increase of more than 10% within 12 months have the option to pay the rent increase or have their landlord pay them relocation assistance to move out of their rental unit
• Requiring landlords to file all termination notices with the Housing Department within three days of issuing the notice; failure to file the notices provides an affirmative defense to an eviction
• Requiring landlords to provide Notice of Renter’s Protections to new and renewing tenants and to post the notice in an accessible common area of the property.
Officials are also promoting the Stay Housed LA website, at bit.ly/3KA3xm5, which lists free information and legal assistance to tenants facing wrongful eviction. The website was formed via a partnership between the city, LA County, local community groups and legal service providers.
(1) comment
I sold one of my houses that I inteended to rent.... because the Cali politicians did the math and figured there were more "Renters" than there are "Landlords" and gave them all free rent...(do you really think the renters will pay the landlords for back rent...really?) Money leaves Cali again.
