La Niña

An empty vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters earlier this year on a road in Oakland. After three nasty years, the La Niña weather phenomenon is gone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — After three nasty years, the La Niña weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

That’s usually good news for the United States and other parts of the world, including drought-stricken northeast Africa, scientists said.

