LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council voted, Friday, to begin the process of making war-torn Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a sister city.
The Council voted 14-0 on a motion by Councilmember Joe Buscaino, who said he wanted to send a message to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“Mr. Mayor, we see you. We honor you. We know today you are doing all you can to protect your city, to protect your people, and we know this sister city relationship is last on your mind. But, Mr. Mayor, know that the city of Los Angeles is here for you.”
Buscaino termed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “assault on humankind.”
The motion noted that formalizing a sister city relationship normally takes about a year, including meetings between citizens and the two governments.
Because that’s not currently possible with Kyiv, the relationship will be formalized in the future. In the meantime, a steering committee including members of LA’s Ukrainian community will be formed, Buscaino said.
In addition to symbolism, the designation enables practical support such as donation of surplus municipal equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.