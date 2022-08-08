LOS ANGELES — A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed, last week, when lightning struck in a park across from the White House, his employer said.
Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington on business when he was hit by lightning, Thursday night, in Lafayette Park, the bank said in a statement, Saturday.
A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also struck by lightning and died.
Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to City National’s statement. He lived in downtown LA.
“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” the statement said. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”
He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he majored in recreation, parks and tourism administration, with a concentration in sports management, the bank said.
James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wis., died of their injuries after the lightning strike in the park located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
A fourth victim, a woman who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition, the police department said, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.