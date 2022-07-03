LOS ANGELES — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Friday, postponed again the implementation of a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals, with the assessment now potentially taking effect, if necessary, next Friday.
The Container Dwell Fee has been delayed numerous times due to progress in reducing the number of containers at the terminals — with the ports reporting, Friday, a 27% combined decline in aging cargo on the docks since the fee was announced.
Over the next week, port officials will again monitor and reassess the fee’s possible implementation. The fines have been deferred every week, since Nov. 22. The ability to levy the fee expires, on July 28, unless extended by the Long Beach and Los Angeles harbor commissions.
The fee is one of several efforts aimed at speeding the processing of cargo at the San Pedro Port Complex to eliminate a backlog of ships trying to deliver merchandise. Port of Los Angeles officials said when the policy was announced that about 40% of import containers were idling at terminals for at least nine days.
The fines, if implemented, would begin at $100 per container, increasing by $100 per container each day. Containers set to be transported by truck and rail would incur fines if they remain at the port for nine days or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.