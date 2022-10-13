LOS ANGELES — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office, Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation.
Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the top post on the Council, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other Council members involved in the conversation recorded, last year.
Martinez made racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments.
Her resignation statement did not address those comments, though in words directed at her daughter, she said: “I know I have fallen short recently of the expectations we have for our family. I vow to you that I will strive to be a better woman to make you proud.”
The announcement was made several hours after Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process that the three Council members discussed with a labor leader in which they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.
Martinez had stepped down as Council president, on Monday, while still holding onto her Council seat. Her decision to give up her seat came as President Joe Biden was due to arrive in Los Angeles a day after he condemned the remarks and called on all three Council members — Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo — to resign.
Bonta, a Democrat like the three Council members, said his investigation could lead to civil liability or criminal charges, depending on what is found.
“It’s clear an investigation is sorely needed to help restore confidence in the redistricting process for the people of LA,” he said.
Bonta spoke in Los Angeles while the Council tried unsuccessfully to conduct business nearby amid the uproar triggered by the recording of crude, racist comments that also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Those involved in the leaked conversation were all Latinos, while Bonta is the first Filipino American to hold the top law enforcement job in the nation’s most populous state.
The Council reconvened, Wednesday, possibly to censure the three members, but it was unable to do business because a crowd of about 50 protesters drowned out the acting president chanting slogans such as, “No meeting without resignation.”
A minimum of 10 out of 15 members necessary for a quorum had assembled, but the meeting was adjourned when one left. None of the three embattled Council members showed up.
“Who shut you down? We shut you down!” the raucous crowd cheered as the lights were being turned down.
Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell said that with no sign of anger subsiding, he didn’t think the Council could resume its work until all three are gone, which he said is inevitable.
“For Los Angeles to heal, and for its City Council to govern, there must be accountability,” he said in a statement. “I repeat my call on Councilmembers de Leon and Cedillo to also resign. There is no other way forward.”
The Council cannot expel members — it can only suspend a member when criminal charges are pending. A censure does not result in suspension or removal from office.
