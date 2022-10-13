Los Angeles City Council Racism

People hold signs and shout slogans as they protest, Wednesday, before the cancellation of the Los Angeles City Council meeting.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office, Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation.

Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the top post on the Council, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other Council members involved in the conversation recorded, last year.

