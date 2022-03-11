LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles hospital donated a huge load of medical supplies to aid Ukrainians, on Thursday.
The 200 boxes of supplies packed onto 10 pallets were being sent from Northridge Hospital Medical Center to Project C.U.R.E., a global distributor of medical supplies, materials management manager Michael Alfaro said.
Alfaro said he believed the shipment would be sent to Poland, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled Russia’s invasion.
The shipment included surgical gowns and drapes, instruments, wound-care supplies, tourniquets, masks, gloves, gauze, needles syringes, antiseptics and disinfection solutions for wounds.
“We’ve taken these from our own emergency supply, some of which we actually overstocked due to COVID,” said Paul H. Watkins, the hospital president.
