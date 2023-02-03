LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding today to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the unhoused in both the city and county. Nationwide, HUD awarded $315 million to 46 communities to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. Los Angeles and Chicago were the two communities to receive the maximum amount of funding.

