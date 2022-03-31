LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council voted, Wednesday, to end its mandate for many indoor businesses and operators of large outdoor events to verify that customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a wave of big US cities that have relaxed the restriction.
The measure by council President Nury Martinez received enough votes to pass as an urgent measure so it can take effect quickly after it receives the mayor’s signature and is published by the city clerk.
It was not immediately clear how soon the measure would reach the mayor’s office, but the verification ordinance will not be enforced in the meantime because of the council vote, said Sophie Gilchrist, communications director for Martinez.
Businesses are still allowed to require vaccination verification for their clients.
The move came as COVID-19 infection cases have declined and states, counties and cities across the US seek to return a sense of normalcy to people’s lives after two years of pandemic restrictions.
New York City recently did away with several of its COVID-19 mandates, including masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues. Chicago also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants.
